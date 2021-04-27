CDC expands wastewater surveillance to battle future COVID outbreaks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plunged in recent days, but COVID-19-related deaths are up more than 94% in the last two weeks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live