Transcript for CDC expected to release new guidance for masks outdoors

Good evening and it's great to have you with us as we start another week together. And we begin tonight with the coronavirus in the U.S. And the hope that we just might turn one more corner. The CDC is expected to release updates guidelines on masks outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated, with a renewed push to get to Americans who have not been vaccinated yet and those who have skipped their second doses. With his 100-day benchmark approaching, president Biden is expected to reveal the new guidelines tomorrow. Dr. Anthony Fauci say nowing the outdoor risk for fully vaccinated people is, quote, quite low. Tonight, at least 32 states now resuming that one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The CDC confirming tonight they believe more than 5 million Americans might have now passed that six-week window to get their second shot of pfizer or modern. They urge Americans to get that second dose. Nearly 140 million people in the U.S. Now receiving at least one dose of vaccine. That's nearly 54% of adults in this country now. ABC's Eva pilgrim leading us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with nearly 96 million Americans fully vaccinated and spending more time outdoors, the CDC expected to release new guidance for masks outside. I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low, particularly, if you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule. Reporter: One study showing less than 10% of covid infections occurred outside. From Rhode Island to Nashville, officials starting to lift outdoor mask rules. I think everyone's kind of ready for this. We're getting back to normalcy. Reporter: It comes vaccination sites are once again offering the Johnson & Johnson shot after that 11-day pause. The CDC found out of the 8 million doses given, 15 women suffered blood clots, concluding the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks. And doctors in California are reporting the case of man in his 30s now recovering from a clot in his leg. He earlier received the j&j shot. The CDC has not confirmed any connection. The fda adding a new warning about the risk of extremely rare blood clots. I would have taken whatever they were giving. Yeah, I'd get it, just because it's one and I would haven't to come back. Reporter: But a new ABC news poll reveals lower trust in the vaccine. Less than half of Americans see the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as safe. 73% of those not yet vaccinated say they wouldn't take a j&j shot. They pulled it off and then put it back and then pulled it off, that's the reason I didn't want the Johnson & Johnson. Reporter: And the CDC now reporting more than 5 million people may have missed the recommended time frame for their second dose of the other two vaccines. Zvi ish-shalom is holding off on his second dose, saying he still has a headache that started after the first moderna dose. It didn't make sense at this point to get a second dose, obviously, until these symptoms resolve. Reporter: With the daily vaccinations dropping to an average 2.75 million shots, the challenge ahead is how to counter overall vaccine hesitancy. Nearly 24% of Americans aren't inclined to get any covid vaccine. In West Virginia, the governor today offering a $100 savings bond to 16 to 35-year-olds willing to get a vaccine. I'm telling you, it's time, West Virginia, to shut this Eva, back to this updated guidance on masks to come. Anymore on what we were likely to hear? Reporter: David, people are hoping to see a breakdown, a road map that breaks down those really big questions as far as masking, especially as it pertains to vaccination status and how far do we need to social distance outside without masks on. David? All right, we'll be watching Torp. Eva pilgrim, thank you. And we continue to report

