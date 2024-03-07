CDC issues warning to parents over melatonin gummies

The CDC said between 2019 and 2022, 11,000 children ended up in emergency rooms after eating melatonin gummies.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live