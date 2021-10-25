CDC recommends boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the CDC now recommends 16- and 17-year-olds get booster shots. The news comes after the FDA authorized Pfizer’s booster for the same age group earlier on Thursday.

