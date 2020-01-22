CDC reports 1st case of Coronavirus in US

More
A 30-year-old man was diagnosed five days after returning to Seattle from Wuhan, China.
2:11 | 01/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC reports 1st case of Coronavirus in US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"A 30-year-old man was diagnosed five days after returning to Seattle from Wuhan, China.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68436641","title":"CDC reports 1st case of Coronavirus in US","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-reports-1st-case-coronavirus-us-68436641"}