Transcript for CDC reports major milestones in race to vaccinate

Now to the pandemic. And the race to vaccinate hitting two major milestones today. The CDC reports that 50% of all adults have received at least one vaccine dose. And 25% of all Americans are now fully vaccinated. Tonight, news about that pause on Johnson & Johnson's single shot. What Dr. Fauci is saying about when shots may resume. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, those major new headlines in the vaccination race. Half of all adults have received at least one dose. And a quarter of Americans now fully vaccinated. All this as Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the pause on Johnson & Johnson's single shot could be lifted by Friday with restrictions. I would think that we're not going to go beyond Friday in the extension of this pause. There will very likely be a decision. I don't think that they're going to completely cancel. Reporter: Fauci saying federal regulators could limit the j&j shot based on age or gender, and might add a warning after six women suffered rare but severe blot clots. But the j&j pause raising growing concerns about vaccine hesitancy. I have been getting at least 10 to 15 calls from people who have got Johnson & Johnson vaccine and people who are scheduled to get it. They are nervous, they are scared, they're afraid. Reporter: This week, every state opening eligibility for anyone 16 and over, but cases still rising in almost half the country. In Ohio, police breaking up this massive unmasked crowd of around 1,000 Ohio state students celebrating a football win. And in neighboring Michigan, at least 35 hospitals now at 95% capacity, but the state's governor today defending her decision not to shut down. At the end of the day, this is going to come down to whether or not everyone does their part. That's the most important thing. Reporter: Experts say those troubling variants are fueling the new surge. There's something more serious about the cases now than they were a month ago. Reporter: Officials concerned the highly contagious uk variant may be especially dangerous in children. It's possible that this variant is more contagious and affects children more than the prior variants had in the beginning of the pandemic. Reporter: And linsey, a new vaccine trial, Stanford is one of five sites nationwide testing pfizer's vaccine on children under 5 years old. It's believed to be one of, if not the first site in the country, to test on a child as young as 3 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.