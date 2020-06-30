Transcript for Celebrating comedy legend Carl Reiner, dead at 98

Finally tonight, celebrating Carl Reiner. A comedy master for decades. Even the greats say he was their idol. There she is. There's the little lady that put you out of business. Reporter: Carl Reiner knew how to make people laugh, working in show business for more than 60 years. But his jokes never got old. Your story. Reporter: He was born in the bronx in 1922. After high school, he took a free acting class and joined a theater group that eventually landed him on Broadway, where he would be discovered. In 1950, he joined the cast and writing team of the influential sketch comedy show, "Your show of shows." I will see you and then I will hear you. That's right. You hear that? Hello? You hear that? Oh, yes. Reporter: Reiner would go on to create, write and costar in "The Dick Van Dyke" show, one of the most celebrated TV shows of all-time. Whatever you said to Laura, I'd rather you say to me. Okay, rob, if that's the way you want it. Rob, you're a beautiful girl. Reporter: But it was in those early years during "Your show of shows" that he would meet a young Mel brooks and a lifelong friendship was formed. How many children do you have? I have over 42,000 children, and not one comes to visit me! Reporter: His jokes made him a fortune, his talent made him a force in Hollywood. If you have a project, go and work on it and then you've finished, start a new project. That's what keeps you alive. Reporter: And would go on to direct the likes of Steve martin in multiple films, including one of the all-time comedy greats, "The jerk." That's all I need! And this remote control. Reporter: Steve martin calling Reiner "My greatest mentor in movies and in life." Reiner would continue acting late into his career, starring alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in "Ocean's 11" franchise. We're supposed to just walk out there with $150 million in cash on us and not get stopped? Yeah. Oh, okay. Reporter: His son, the film director Rob Reiner calling him "My guiding light." And tonight, Mel brooks calling him "A giant, unmatched in his contributions to entertainment." Carl Reiner was 98. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I'll see you right back here tomorrow. Stay safe. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.