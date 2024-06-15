Celebrating foster mom Emma Patterson

In addition to raising her four children and 10 grandchildren, Patterson was foster mom to nearly 40 children, fostering as many as nine children at a time.

June 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live