Celebrating life of Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Oprah and others honored the legacy of Cicely Tyson. The actress has been credited for leading the way for other Black women in show business during her long career.
2:44 | 01/30/21

Celebrating life of Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson

