Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman sings 'Grandma's Hands'

Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at age 43

Now Playing: Coronavirus nears 6 million cases in the US

Now Playing: 1st documented COVID-19 reinfection identified in the US

Now Playing: Why 6 feet of social distancing might not be enough

Now Playing: Tuscaloosa mayor addresses rise in COVID-19 at Alabama colleges

Now Playing: COVID-19 Q&A: The latest testing guidelines

Now Playing: How to know when you should chill out or freak out?

Now Playing: For everyone refusing to wear a mask — this Instagrammer shows why they should

Now Playing: New study shows how camps stayed safe amid COVID-19

Now Playing: CDC now says ‘testing may be considered’ after critics callout new guidelines

Now Playing: I'm 16 and went to the hospital twice for COVID-19. This is what it's like

Now Playing: COVID Q&A: Outbreaks, inoculations

Now Playing: Positive results in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Now Playing: CDC abruptly changes position on when to get tested for COVID-19

Now Playing: COVID-19 concerns arise for over 500,000 evacuated for hurricane

Now Playing: Should you remove your mask to sneeze?

Now Playing: How vaping could increase your risk of COVID-19