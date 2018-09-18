Transcript for Champion golfer murdered on golf course

Next tonight the fmer college golf champion M io she was discovered on a golf course. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Who had St this ye won a major college golfmpionship. It was huge. Becauske, I always wanted to win a tournament for Iowa state. Reporr:iftragicallyut tonigh police arsting 22-yead colinhards. We have cha Richards with murder in the first degree. Stt wasolfing by herself in Ames mda morning when hergolf bagas found unattended. Heyouer clubs. Ey don't kwh disappeared to. Reporter: Investigators ING her Bo iby , stabbed several times. A ce dog Trang on her remains to Richards, who po say is holes and was Ving in nearby woods. Richards haveral fires scratches on his face consistent and he was attempting to a latin on his left hand. Reporter:ccordingco cu had, in recent da one per he had, to rape and kill a woman. Arozamena hometown Spain, a vigil to remember the winninhlete. And David, igators say th do not believe T suspect knew T ct's behind bars on a $5 million sh bond. David? Alex, thank you.

