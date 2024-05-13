There’s another chance to view the stunning Northern lights show Monday night

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that a solar storm may cause auroras visible in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Maine, and upstate New York.

May 13, 2024

