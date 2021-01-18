Chaos and confusion surrounds COVID-19 vaccine rollout

More
The Biden-Harris administration has vowed to dramatically increase the number of shots given after they take office.
2:23 | 01/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chaos and confusion surrounds COVID-19 vaccine rollout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"The Biden-Harris administration has vowed to dramatically increase the number of shots given after they take office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75313773","title":"Chaos and confusion surrounds COVID-19 vaccine rollout","url":"/WNT/video/chaos-confusion-surrounds-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-75313773"}