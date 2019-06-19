4 charged in shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine

More
Dutch prosecutors said they are charging four pro-Russian separatist commanders for their role in the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
0:23 | 06/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 charged in shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Dutch prosecutors said they are charging four pro-Russian separatist commanders for their role in the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63821490","title":"4 charged in shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine","url":"/WNT/video/charged-shooting-flight-mh17-eastern-ukraine-63821490"}