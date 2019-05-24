Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault and battery in Boston

He's accused of groping and forcefully kissing a woman at a restaurant in 2017.
0:14 | 05/24/19

Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault and battery in Boston
At celebrity chef Mario but tolley in court in Boston today. But tolley looking visibly different pleading not guilty to. Indecent assault and battery accused of groping a woman at a restaurant in 2017. Fatale facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

