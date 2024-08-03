Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Baltimore temporarily closes

Thursday, traffic in both directions stopped after a nearly 1,000-foot ship reported a steering problem. This five months after a ship struck the nearby Key Bridge causing it to collapse.

August 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live