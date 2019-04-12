Chicago’s ousted police chief speaks out

Eddie Johnson says he didn’t intentionally “mislead or deceive” anyone about being found asleep behind the wheel of SUV after having a “couple of drinks.”
0:18 | 12/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago’s ousted police chief speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

