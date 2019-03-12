Chicago’s police superintendent fired just days before he was to retire

More
The city’s mayor accused Eddie Johnson, who was largely popular in the city, of lying about an incident in October in which officers found him unconscious in his SUV.
1:41 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago’s police superintendent fired just days before he was to retire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"The city’s mayor accused Eddie Johnson, who was largely popular in the city, of lying about an incident in October in which officers found him unconscious in his SUV.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67449062","title":"Chicago’s police superintendent fired just days before he was to retire","url":"/WNT/video/chicagos-police-superintendent-fired-days-retire-67449062"}