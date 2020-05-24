Transcript for Child care becoming a growing crisis amid coronavirus pandemic

Now to the coronavirus behind a growing crisis for millions of American families. Working parents struggling to find affordable child care. For many that job falls to grandparents who are at high risk of the virus. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, many parents are struggling with the dilemma of how to return to work when some daycares, schools and summer camps remain closed and they can't rely on grandparents. The CDC guidelines recommend children keep their distance from grandparents, but in some homes where they are the primary caregivers, that's not possible. What happens if we get sick and we can't be there for our children, then what happens to our children? Reporter: Cassandra gentry cares for her 12-year-old grandson and 9-year-old granddaughter in Washington, D.C. She suffers from lupus, a high risk illness, and she says she worries every time she needs to leave her home. When I go out and I see people going into places without masks, not social distancing, it's heartbreaking because I know they're a threat. They're a threat to us. Reporter: More than 2.5 million grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren who live with them. They're living under one roof. They're living oftentimes in very close proximity. So what's important for the grandparents is to find out as much as possible what are the resources that are available to them. Reporter: Local organizations are stepping up to provide food deliveries and books, and gentry finds comfort in just talking to other grandparents about this. We're grandparents, and we're raising our grandchildren, so that's challenging anyway, so we're used to challenges, so we're going to get through this. Reporter: For those child daycare centers and summer camps that are opening, things will look very different. The CDC says they should implement social distancing strategies, for instance, keep the same group of kids with a provider in the same class. Also, intensify cleaning and stagger drop-offs and pickups. Tom. Stephanie, thank you.

