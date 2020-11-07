Transcript for Child cheers up driver after bus breaks down

Finally tonight, the bus driver so touched by the kindness of a child showing her appreciation in a big way. Reporter: When Milwaukee bus driver Shamika Anderson's bus broke down this week, something unexpected happened. She was really upset, and I went other there and tried to cheer her up. D.J. Arrived and she came up to see if everything was okay. Reporter: That visitor is 10-year-old D.J. He sat down next to her and in 20 minutes not only did he cheer her up while she was waiting for a new bus, he started to open up. He explained that his dad wasn't really in his life and the parents he had were doing the best they know how with him. Immediately I just felt connected to his story. Reporter: That connection led to an important question. So I asked him, I'm like, where's your bike? I told her that my old bikes, they had all flat tires and popped. So two days later Shamika showed up at d.j.'s door with a surprise, a new bicycle. When I pulled the bike out, his eyes just lit up. He was so happy, still so humble and so meek. I was -- I was shocked. Hi. Reporter: That smile of joy. D.J. Has been riding that bicycle nonstop, forming a friendship and a bond. And today, D.J. Sending a hello back to Shamika. It's sad, Shamika, I love It did more for me than it did for him giving him that bike. It really made my heart smile to make him happy and be a blessing to him and his family. We love stories like that.

