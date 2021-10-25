Child COVID-19 cases ‘extremely high,’ raising concern

Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 16% in a week and up 41% in the last three weeks. Across the country, vaccination requirement deadlines approach for students.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live