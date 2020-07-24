Transcript for 5 children taken to hospital after pool hazmat emergency

Now the hazmat emergency at a swimming pool in New Jersey where children were taking lessons. More than two dozen people exposed when a chemical malfunction caused a toxic cloud to hover over the pool. Five children taken to the hospital. One is intensive care. Reporter: Tonight, a scare during swim lessons. Over two dozen mostly children exposed to a toxic vapor cloud. New Jersey first responders racing to the glacier hills association pool just before 9:30 A.M. A number of juveniles -- difficulty breathing, foaming from the mouth, and there is a heavy chemical odor. Reporter: Police believe that vapor cloud was caused by a mixture of muriatic acid and chlorine. They say a malfunctioning pump sent several gallons of the acid into the pool's chlorinated water. All incoming units, be aware there's still an odor in area. Something is coming out of the pool. Currently going to try to remove and move the patients upwind from the odor. Reporter: 18 people were treated on the scene. Five children taken to the hospital. Two remain, one in intensive care. Tom, muriatic as it is a common pool chemicals. Health experts say the combination can cause a range of reactions -- choking, shortness of breath, eye damage and chemical burns. Tom? Adrienne, thank you. The school board in New York

