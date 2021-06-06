Transcript for Children operate lemonade stand for a good cause

Finally tonight America strong the children's lemonade stand that has customers lining up from all over and some willing to pay top dollar for costs. Top yeah. But let me that this stand just outside Oklahoma City is tasty but the story behind him he's even sweeter. It was created by friends of seven year old will Hughes was meant fighting leukemia since November. We took him to the pediatrician and he gets into the hospital in critical condition will has just finished six months of intensive chemo. Still has another two years of treatment to go now matter laugh I just have to pull. He's just such a fighter. You know I sees it he's earned a nickname warrior will or reason. And as the saying goes about what you do when life gives you lemons hill's friend Charlotte decided to me Lemony. I want to look and feel better. Customers coming to the stand from all over the community to help. A preliminary. Yeah. No alerts what a blessing for little parks to care that much about another individual who Bentley were 100000 dollars for that cup limiting. Okay. In each cup two key ingredients hammer. Incentive and inspiration. For will to fight on and can't sent black. That's good spirit will the second graders have already raised more than 5000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.