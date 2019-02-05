Climbing couple tackle obstacles while being apart

Adrian Ballinger is about to summit Everest for the 9th time, while Emily Harrington is attempting to become the first woman to free climb Yosemite Park's 3,000 foot El Capitan in just one day.
