New clues found in the case of missing 4-year-old girl in Houston

More
New surveillance images show the last known time Maleah Davis was seen alive outside her family's apartment.
1:43 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New clues found in the case of missing 4-year-old girl in Houston

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"New surveillance images show the last known time Maleah Davis was seen alive outside her family's apartment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62993484","title":"New clues found in the case of missing 4-year-old girl in Houston","url":"/WNT/video/clues-found-case-missing-year-girl-houston-62993484"}