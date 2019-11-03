-
Now Playing: With North Korea, 'leverage is on our side right now': John Bolton
-
Now Playing: Coalition troops pound small village of Baghouz in final push against ISIS
-
Now Playing: 2 crashes of brand-new versions of a 737 have some passengers worried
-
Now Playing: Investigators racing to analyze flight recorders from fatal plane crash
-
Now Playing: Dog thrilled to watch a dog show
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Ethiopia
-
Now Playing: ISIS' final stronghold attacked
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren campaigns, protests in Ukraine, rebel fighters in the Congo
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Mar. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Russians protest possible net censorship
-
Now Playing: Airline carriers ground aircraft after deadly crash
-
Now Playing: Ethiopian plane crash kills 157 people, 8 Americans
-
Now Playing: Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashes, killing 157
-
Now Playing: US advances on last ISIS foothold in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump to ask for more money to build border wall
-
Now Playing: Turkish Airlines makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
-
Now Playing: No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines crash
-
Now Playing: 8 Americans among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash: Officials
-
Now Playing: Diver accidentally ends up inside the mouth of a large whale
-
Now Playing: Explosion rocks the capitol city of Stockholm