Transcript for Coast Guard fans out over northern Bahamas to help the stranded

And in the Bahamas, the death toll rising and the new fear at this hour that that toll could grow much higher. The staggering damage seen from the air tonight and the fear of what they might find under all of that debris there. The U.S. Coast guard ferrying the injured to get medical help, as that death toll begins its staggering climb. And ABC's Victor Oquendo traveling with one aid group to freeport, grand bahama, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search for the missing. The whereabouts of hundreds unknown. Officials fear the death toll could be staggering. Coast guard planes fanning out across the northern Bahamas, some landing on remote islands for the first time. Most of their homes completely gone. This area in abaco, you can't even see the ground. Today, we flew with Trinity air ambulance to grand bahama with supplies collected by our Miami station, WPLG. We're about to land in one of the hardest-hit areas in the Bahamas, freeport. Our pilot tells us there no working tower, so the U.S. Navy is actually coordinating all flights in and out from a nearby ship. Leaving the airport, a maze of debris. Planes in wrong places. Nearby, we met Geno Daniels, the first floor of his home submerged by storm surge. Water just poured in and at that point, everything was awash after that. Reporter: But he tells us, he plans on rebuilding. Still hard to see all that you've been accumulaing just completely washed away. Reporter: David, this is what's left of a terminal at the grand bahama international airport. It is a vital lifeline to the island and they have just now resumed some makeshift operations, but the recovery here is going to take a long time. Victor Oquendo with us Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.