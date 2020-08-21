Transcript for College campuses struggle to reopen amid COVID-19id

Friday night. We turn now to the coronavirus and the troubling new forecast on that front from the CDC tonight. Deaths from the virus could top -- tonight, more than 175,000 lives have been lost. Authorities say in at least 30 states. And an outbreak forcing one Mississippi elementary school to switch to remote learning just one week after it opened its door for the school year. And we have just learned tonight a 6-year-old in Florida has now died from the virus. Victor Oquendo from Miami. Reporter: Universities scrambling tonight, desperately trying to contain growing outbreaks of covid-19, many linked to packed parties like these. A stark new warning just days after notre dame reversed course, suspending in-person classes for two weeks. This front-page headline from the student newspaper, "Don't make us write obituaries." Ultimately we believe that if this continues, we will be writing obituaries for people -- for students, for faculty, for any workers at notre dame. And we will probably be hearing about the deaths of people with open community. Reporter: New images of off-campus parties at Ohio state. The school now warning students they could be suspended. Tonight the CDC ricking up to 30,000 more deaths in the next three weeks and cases are surging on campus. The CDC director saying the way for schools to safely re-open is by controlling community spread. Schools are not islands in and of themselves. They are connected to the communities that surround them. Reporter: The president saying schools must re-open, insisting only a small percentage of children get very sick. We did the right thing. We've done it right and we have to open our schools. Reporter: But a new outbreak forcing this Mississippi elementary school to shut down one week into the new year. And teachers in Florida suing to stop in-person classes. Their attorney summing up their case today. Pouring these kids into them is throwing and packing our most precious human value, our children, packing them into a disease factory. Reporter: We've just learned some sad news -- a 6-year-old girl from the Tampa area has die from the virus. That makes her the youngest victim in the state. David? That is just awful. Victor Oquendo tonight. Victor, thank you.

