Colorado University fans sang Happy Birthday to 100-year-old superfan

Peggy Coppom celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday while attending the Colorado Buffaloes' 49-24 victory over the Utah Utes, where the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

November 18, 2024

