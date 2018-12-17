Transcript for Comey defends Robert Mueller, FBI in Flynn probe

The new headline late today involving Michael Flynn. Former fay chief James Comey won capitol hill today, ca by Hou reblicans, T answer questions before members of the oversight and judiciary coit afterward, Comey defending the fbinvestigation of Flynn, who is set toeentenced J hours from now. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporten the eve Michael Flynn's sentencing, former fbiector jamecomey pushg back on YNN's claim that the FBI never warned him of the consequences T about his cons the Russian bassador. President trump has portrayed fl asvictim, eve though he fired Flynn himself for lying. But still, some house Republicans standiith the president and Flynn. They're up he attackinghe FBI's investigation of a guy who pled guilty to lyifbi. He shoulveed you shouldn'lie, he sh have en told he cane a lawyer. Think of the state of affairs we've ended up in. That'snonsense Reporter: Themey, a registered Republican until 2016, lashing out at his former part at some point someo has STD up and in the of fear of Fox News, fearheir base, fear of meantweets, stand up for the values this country and not slink away into retirement, but stand up and speak the truth. Reporter:wo of fln's associates have been charged illegal working as fotsor ld face u5 years in prison. An gistered igen he's only ced with lying toe FBI. David? Pierrmas LIV on Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.