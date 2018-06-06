Transcript for 'It was a complete shock': Kate Spade's husband speaks out

shocking and D headne here in New York City, because tonight designer Kate spade's husband is now breang his silence, sharing mobout hiswife's secret struggle.here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Eporter: Tonight, Kate spade's husband sinfot time since his wife took her own life. Andy spade telling "The New York Times," "There was no indication and nonit she would this, it was a complete shock. And it clearly was her. There were person demons she was battling." Hi, I'm Kate Valentine spade. Reporter: The legendary gner spo candidly about her anxiety in aninterviewhnpst year. I am also a very nervous person I worry a lot. And Andy could not be more different. You're ke the sleless nights person? Yes. Analways, thskng. Rter: Mr. Sde saying his wife began seeking treatmentfo serious bouts ofepression about ve years ago. Shd been seeg a private doctor and was taking medication. The coupad been living apart but had no planso divorce. Tonight,ances for Kate spadering in fr family and fans. Her niece, ass Rachel Brosnahan sharing this video of her aunt dancing with her husband Andy. Writing, "This is how want to be remembered." David, Andy spade calling his wife the most beautiful woman hever seen, and exessing frustration the sti hasn't seen the note she left behind.

