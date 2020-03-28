Transcript for Concerns of the effects of coronavirus on young Americans heightens

Growing concern about young Americans, many thinking they may be unaffected by the coronavirus. The CDC reporting 1 in 5 cases involved patients between the ages of 20 and 44. Some patients warning others their age they are very much at risk. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, Miami reporting its first death from covid-19. It's just not fair to die like this. Reporter: At 40 years old, Israel Carrera was fit and healthy, but days after attending a dance party on the beach, he developed a fever and cough. Soon he had trouble breathing. After nine days in the hospital, his life was suddenly cut short. His boyfriend says Carrera had high blood pressure but no other known underlying health issues. We are seeing young, previously healthy people get ill and even die from this infection. Reporter: The CDC says 1 in 5 cases is someone between the ages of 20 and 44. In Georgia, 28-year-old terrica parks lives to tell about her fight with the virus. And I was becoming so weak, I felt like I couldn't fight anymore. Reporter: Terrica is part of a growing number of young people battling the virus. Like a stack of bricks on my lungs whenever I ever tried to breathe. I was a healthy 39-year-old man, fighting for his life an hour later. Reporter: These stories harrowing, but the vast majority of cases are mild. Here's what I experienced just before testing positive two and a half weeks ago. I'm congested. I've got a headache right here. Aches all over my body that just aren't normal. My condition started improving the next day. Kaylee Hartung join us from Los Angeles. We're so happy you're healthy now, able to report. You have that unique perspective having battled the virus. What's the one piece of advice you would give to our viewers who may be dealing with covid-19 right now but are being advised to stay at home because doctors don't feel they need to be hospitalized? Reporter: That's the position I was in. My doctor told me to rest, hydrate, take a pain reliever for my headache and the body aches. What's most important in these mild cases is to stay home, isolate and take that order seriously. Kaylee Hartung, who's been battling the covid-19 and is now healthy. Thank you for that.

