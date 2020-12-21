Congress strikes deal on relief package

More
Many Americans continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.
2:17 | 12/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Congress strikes deal on relief package

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"Many Americans continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74834468","title":"Congress strikes deal on relief package","url":"/WNT/video/congress-strikes-deal-relief-package-74834468"}