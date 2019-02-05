Transcript for Connecticut man claims self-defense in Caribbean resort worker killing

American family's vacation at a caribbean resort. The Connecticut father says a hotel worker tried to rob them. That father then fighting back. Tonight, they've releemsed a photo of that father's injuries. The island now wants justice, though. That hotel worker later died, and the father's now fighting a manslaughter charge. Here's ABC's linsey Davis now. Reporter: Tonight, that American banker accused of killing a hotel maintenance man while vacationing in the caribbean, releasing this photo, saying he was literally fighting for his life. 44-year-old Scott Hapgood was with his wife and two young daughter last month in a five-star hotel in anguilla, when he claims 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel came into his room and tried to rob him. Hapgood was charged with manslaughter, posted $74,000 bail and then left the island on a private jet, flying back home to Connecticut. Leaving behind a firestorm on the island where many residents are outraged, and doubt his account. Now the Hapgood family releasing a statement, saying Mitchel was wearing a hotel uniform April 13th when he "Knocked on the door, saying he was there to fix a broken sink." They claim they had not called for maintenance and the sink was not broken, but upon entering the room, an attack ensued, in which they say Scott sustained severe injuries. They say his two daughters were in the room at the time. Hapgood says he did what any parent would have done. Happengood is expected to return to the island for a hearing in late August. Local police have been pushing back against some heavy criticism of their handling of the case. They released a statement, saying the matter is before a competent court and the law should be allowed to take its course without interference. David? Linsey Davis with us tonight. Thank you. We turn now to an emotional

