Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at age 70

The controversial talk show host had a history of derogatory comments about marginalized communities that turned him into a polarizing figure. He announced in early 2020 he had lung cancer.
2:47 | 02/18/21

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at age 70

