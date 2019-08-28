Contigo issues voluntary recall of 5.7 million kids cleanable water bottles

More
The recall was issued over concerns that the detachable spout could pose a choking hazard. The water bottles involved have a black spout and base, and are sold at Costco, Walmart and Target.
0:18 | 08/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Contigo issues voluntary recall of 5.7 million kids cleanable water bottles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The recall was issued over concerns that the detachable spout could pose a choking hazard. The water bottles involved have a black spout and base, and are sold at Costco, Walmart and Target.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65229506","title":"Contigo issues voluntary recall of 5.7 million kids cleanable water bottles","url":"/WNT/video/contigo-issues-voluntary-recall-57-million-kids-cleanable-65229506"}