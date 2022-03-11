Continental Mills issues recall for pancake mix

The “Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” is being recalled after some cable fragments were found in some boxes. The mix is sold at Walmart stores across the U.S.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live