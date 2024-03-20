Controversial Texas immigration law in limbo after court ruling

Hours after the Supreme Court blocked Texas's SB4, which gave state and local authorities the right to arrest anyone suspected to be a migrant, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked it again.

March 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live