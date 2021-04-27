Convicted killer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78

Authorities said he went into cardiac arrest while serving a life sentence for killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000. He was also accused of killing his wife and acquitted for killing his neighbor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live