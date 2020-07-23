Coronavirus cases soar amid possible stay at home orders, testing issues

More
The national daily death toll topped 1,000 for the first time in two weeks as more states make masks mandatory and California recorded the most U.S. cases.
5:03 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus cases soar amid possible stay at home orders, testing issues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:03","description":"The national daily death toll topped 1,000 for the first time in two weeks as more states make masks mandatory and California recorded the most U.S. cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71929090","title":"Coronavirus cases soar amid possible stay at home orders, testing issues","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-cases-soar-amid-stay-home-orders-testing-71929090"}