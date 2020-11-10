Transcript for Coronavirus cases surge in center of US

Now to the new numbers for the coronavirus not seen since the summer. More than 50,000 cases reported for the past four days. 14 states reporting a record number of hospitalizations. Especially in the midwest and upper plains. More than 214,000 lives lost. And news about one of the experimental drugs used to treat the president. Is there enough to meet the need? Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, coronavirus cases surging in the center of the country, shattering records. The U.S. Reporting four straight days above 50,000 cases. Levels not seen since the summer. This week, 15 states hit new daily highs for infections, with 14 states reporting record hospitalizations, many in the midwest and the plains. Hard-hit Wisconsin seeing an 18.6% positivity rate. 64-year-old bar owner mark Schultz is fighting for his life. Covid just takes over. It just fills your lungs up. I got so much fluid in my lungs right now. That's why I can't breathe. Reporter: With the average age of positive patients skewing younger, daily deaths have been trending downward nationally. But health experts worry climbing cases and hospitalizations mean rising deaths will soon follow. And some survivors, like Robert Marrero, say they experience lasting symptoms like fatigue and debilitating pain months down the line. One of the biggest questions I have is, am I gonna stay like this? Reporter: Health officials say drugs like remdesevir and regeneron's antibody cocktail are showing promising results treating patients. President trump was given both. But the CEO of regeneron warning today there's only enough doses to treat 50,000 patients. We have to figure out ways to ration this. Reporter: And as the virus roars back in parts of Europe, airline executives pushing for intercontinental travel before the holidays want a so-called "Air bridge" where passengers would be tested before getting on a plane. Ahead of looming restrictions in the uk, hundreds of maskless people out Saturday night. And here in New York City, officials dealing with the same problem. The sheriff breaking up this illegal rave in queens. Tom, that air bridge would require government approval for every country involved. Airline officials believe it could help reconnect a global economy. Trevor, thank you. The virus delivering a hard hit to the NFL. At least two teams reporting

