Transcript for Coronavirus concerns grow in Texas

Next tonight to the growing covid-19 concerns in the state of Texas. Where the governor has already capped restaurant capacity. But alarming video inside one night club. This is this past weekend, showing that for many, the party has not stopped. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, cases in Texas topping 5,300, surpassing 5,000 for the sixth day in a row. Vice president Mike pence speaking to a crowd of over 2,000 despite concerns about large gatherings. Pence, wearing a mask, and today for the first time forcefully telling others to do the same. Wearing a mask is just a good idea. And it will, we know from experience, will slow the spread of the coronavirus. Reporter: Governor Abbott alongside the vp, acknowledging the growing threat. Covid-19 has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks. Reporter: This video showing Texans crowding into a night club on Saturday. The owner saying they did not shut down because they consider themselves a restaurant. Capacity at restaurants now limited by the governor. And bars, where covid can spread easily among packed patrons, already shut down. We don't know how much of an effect it's going to have. It's a good start. But we do believe we need to watch this closely. Reporter: And as hospitalizations reach 5,500 in Texas, the Texas medical center now removing data on icu capacity from its website. Tom, we have reached out to Texas medical center for we have not heard back. Meanwhile, the governor is not placing more restrictions, but he's asking people to stay inside if they can. Tom? Zohreen, thank you. Next, damage control at the white house after president trump retweeted a video showing

