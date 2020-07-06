Transcript for Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in US

Next to the ongoing coronavirus threat. The death toll in the U.S. Officially topping 110,000. And closing in on 2 million confirmed cases. At the same time, New York City, once the epicenter of the virus in America, preparing for phase one of its reopening tomorrow. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, 100 days since New York's first confirmed case of coronavirus, New York City prepares to take its first steps toward reopening. Many of us have made significant sacrifices. But now it's time to try and see what we can recapture of our city. Reporter: As many as 400,000 people will be back on the job tomorrow, as construction and manufacturing can return, and retailers like limited to one records shop can offer curbside pickup. We sell records on our social media, on our Instagram, and people are able to come and pick them up at the shop. We'll do as a contactless pickup as we can. Reporter: The mta now preparing public transit for expected commuters. These are first steps in what will be 18 months of making intense change in this city. Reporter: And as New York takes these steps, 20 other states and Puerto Rico report increases in new cases of covid-19. Including Nevada, where las Vegas casinos welcomed guests for the first weekend back since March with new safety measures like temperature checks and hand washing stations. I love this city. It's been so good to me and I'll support it forever. Reporter: In neighboring Arizona, cases are spiking, and the state's largest hospital system says it's nearing 100% capacity. Concern is growing about protesters crowded together. I think in two to three weeks, we're going to see another big spike as a result of the protests. Every state monitoring the numbers. Trevor, New York's governor also making several major announcements about the reopening? Reporter: That's right, Tom. As the state reopens, governor Cuomo has signed an executive order allowing offices and retailers to do temperature checks. He says upstate New York high schools can hold graduation ceremoies of 150 people by the end of the month. And he announced 15 new testing facilities in New York City, dedicated solely to people who attended protests. Trevor, thank you.

