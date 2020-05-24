Coronavirus grips minority communities around US

More
In Chicago, Latinos are twice as likely, and blacks are three times as likely, to catch it as whites.
2:11 | 05/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus grips minority communities around US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"In Chicago, Latinos are twice as likely, and blacks are three times as likely, to catch it as whites.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70853467","title":"Coronavirus grips minority communities around US","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-grips-minority-communities-us-70853467"}