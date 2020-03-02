Coronavirus rapidly spreading, killing hundreds and infecting 14,000 worldwide

More
A U.S. ban is in effect blocking foreign citizens from entering the country if they’ve recently been to China.
2:45 | 02/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus rapidly spreading, killing hundreds and infecting 14,000 worldwide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:45","description":"A U.S. ban is in effect blocking foreign citizens from entering the country if they’ve recently been to China.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68711201","title":"Coronavirus rapidly spreading, killing hundreds and infecting 14,000 worldwide","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-rapidly-spreading-killing-hundreds-infecting-14000-worldwide-68711201"}