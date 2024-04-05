Countdown to eclipse

The total eclipse will pass over 12 U.S. states on Monday from Texas to Maine. Millions are estimated to travel to witness it, while scientists study the effects on Earth's atmosphere.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live