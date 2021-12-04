Couple receives lost GoPro filled with memories

Rio Villa and Will Ezell found a GoPro submerged in water while hiking at Three Sisters Falls in San Diego and were able to get the camera back to its owners with the help of social media.
1:51 | 04/12/21

