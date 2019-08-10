Transcript for Couple sentenced to 1 month in prison in Varsity Blues scam

Back here at home tonight, a new sentencing in the college admissions scandal. The first mother and father sentenced together. How long will they serve in federal prison? And tonight, the prosecutor speaking about felicity Huffman and his message tonight to actress Lori Loughlin. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, a jail sentence for Greg and Marcia Abbott. A month behind bars after pleading guilty to paying $125,000 to boost their daughter's college test scores. It comes just days after the lead prosecutor in the varsity blues scandal talked to our affiliate WCVB about felicity Huffman's recent sentence of two weeks behind bars. She took responsibility almost immediately. She was contrite. Did not try to minimize her conduct. I think she handled it in a very classy way. Reporter: The actress pleading guilty to paying a $15,000 bribe to have her daughter's S.A.T. Scores altered. I think it sent a clear message to the other parents involved that there really is a good chance if you're convicted of the offense, you will go to prison for some period of time. Reporter: Huffman is one of 15 parents who've pleaded guilty. So far seven have been sentenced to prison time, ranging from with the weeks to five months. Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, accused of paying a half million dollars to get their two daughters into usc, are fighting the charges. If she is convicted, we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for felicity Huffman. I can't tell you exactly what that would be. Reporter: And that prosecutor signaling a deal is still on the table, but saying he's pushing for jail time no matter what. If they can't make a deal and this case goes to trial, he says he will ask for a tougher David? Eva pilgrim, thank you.

