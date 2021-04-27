Couple sentenced to probation after kids died in floodwaters

The parents pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse after the two of their six children and a niece died when the family drove through floodwaters in 2019.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live