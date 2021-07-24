COVID-19 cases among adolescents grow rapidly in US

More
Some health care workers are describing the situation as more serious than at any other time during the pandemic.
4:25 | 07/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 cases among adolescents grow rapidly in US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:25","description":"Some health care workers are describing the situation as more serious than at any other time during the pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79037046","title":"COVID-19 cases among adolescents grow rapidly in US","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-adolescents-grow-rapidly-us-79037046"}